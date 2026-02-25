Canon Printers Multiple Vulnerabilities (CP2026-001) CVE-2025-14231CVE-2025-14232CVE-2025-14233CVE-2025-14234CVE-2025-14235CVE-2025-14237
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://psirt.canon/advisory-information/cp2026-001/https://canon.a.bigcontent.io/v1/static/cp2026-001_affected_models_20251230_30ed178db85d45238b2293d375781c00https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-14231https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-14232https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-14233https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-14234https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-14235https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2025-14237https://www.usa.canon.com/support/canon-product-advisories/Service-Notice-Regarding-Remediation-Measure-Against-Potential-Buffer-Overflow-Vulnerability-in-Laser-Printers-and-Small-Office-Multifunctional-Printers
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- OpenVAS
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 16, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
