Cherokee HTTPD <=0.5 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2006-1681
- Severity
- CVSSv3 Score
- 4.3
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- http://www.vupen.com/english/advisories/2006/1292https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2006-1681https://exchange.xforce.ibmcloud.com/vulnerabilities/25698https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/202012-09
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 11, 2006
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.