Citrix NetScaler SAML IDP - Memory Overread CVE-2026-3055
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://support.citrix.com/support-home/kbsearch/article?articleNumber=CTX696300https://labs.watchtowr.com/the-sequels-are-never-as-good-but-were-still-in-pain-citrix-netscaler-cve-2026-3055-memory-overread/https://labs.watchtowr.com/please-we-beg-just-one-weekend-free-of-appliances-citrix-netscaler-cve-2026-3055-memory-overread-part-2/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 23, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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