ComfyUI-Manager < 3.38 - Configuration Overwrite CVE-2025-67303
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Comfy-Org/ComfyUI-Manager/blob/main/docs/en/v3.38-userdata-security-migration.mdhttps://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/blob/master/comfyui/CVE-2025-67303/README.mdhttps://github.com/Comfy-Org/ComfyUI-Manager/blob/main/docs/en/v3.38-userdata-security-migration.md
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 5, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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