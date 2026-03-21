CP Image Store with Slideshow <= 1.0.67 - SQL Injection CVE-2022-1692
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/83bae80c-f583-4d89-8282-e6384bbc7571/https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/cp-image-store/cp-image-store-with-slideshow-1067-unauthenticated-sql-injectionhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2022-1692
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 8, 2022
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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