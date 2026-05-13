dash-uploader 0.1.0 - 0.7.0a2 - Denial-of-Service via flowTotalChunks CVE-2026-38361
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/a1ohadance/CVE-2026-38361https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-38361https://github.com/advisories/GHSA-xp7f-v245-w3w8https://github.com/fohrloop/dash-uploader/issues/153
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 8, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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