DataEase 2.10.4-2.10.7 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-32966
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/dataease/dataease/security/advisories/GHSA-h7hj-4j78-cvc7https://github.com/dataease/dataease/security/advisories/GHSA-xx2m-gmwg-mf3rhttps://github.com/vulhub/vulhub/tree/master/dataease/CVE-2025-32966
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 23, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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