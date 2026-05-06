Detects Springboot HTTP Exchanges Actuator
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://docs.spring.io/spring-boot/docs/3.0.0/actuator-api/htmlsingle/\#httpexchangeshttps://github.com/spring-projects/spring-boot/wiki/Spring-Boot-3.0-Migration-Guide
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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