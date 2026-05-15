Drag and Drop Multiple File Upload - CF7 <= 1.3.9.6 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-5718
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-5718https://wordpress.org/plugins/drag-and-drop-multiple-file-upload-contact-form-7/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 17, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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