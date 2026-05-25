Flowise 1.4.3 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2024-36420
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2024-36420https://securitylab.github.com/advisories/GHSL-2023-232_GHSL-2023-234_Flowise/https://github.com/FlowiseAI/Flowise/blob/e93ce07851cdc0fcde12374f301b8070f2043687/packages/server/src/index.ts#L982
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 1, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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