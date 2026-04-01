Heimdall Application Dashboard < 2.7.3 - Reflected XSS CVE-2025-54597
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-54597https://github.com/linuxserver/Heimdall/releases/tag/v2.7.3https://github.com/linuxserver/Heimdall/commit/6b9f61b0e672c37b807ff338e1a3fdaa8f39a8a6
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 27, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.