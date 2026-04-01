Skip to main content

Heimdall Application Dashboard < 2.7.3 - Reflected XSS CVE-2025-54597

Severity
EPSS Score
EPSS Percentile
Vulnerability description
Not available
Risk description
Not available
Recommendation
Not available
References
https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-54597https://github.com/linuxserver/Heimdall/releases/tag/v2.7.3https://github.com/linuxserver/Heimdall/commit/6b9f61b0e672c37b807ff338e1a3fdaa8f39a8a6
Codename
Not available
Detectable with
Network Scanner
Scan engine
Nuclei
Cisa Kev
No
Exploitable with Sniper
No
CVE Published
Jul 27, 2025
Detection added at
Software Type
Not available
Vendor
Not available
Product
Not available

Detect this vulnerability now!

Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.
Try the Free Edition Compare paid plans