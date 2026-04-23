IP2Location Country Blocker < 2.38.9 - Unauthenticated Information Disclosure CVE-2025-1361
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/b63bc2b6-1abc-4cfa-a7e5-3995640f66a7https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/3629be51-7c7e-4677-917f-a0693df3980f/https://wordpress.org/plugins/ip2location-country-blocker/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 22, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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