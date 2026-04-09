JetBackup <= 2.0.9.7 - Sensitive Information Exposure via Directory Listing CVE-2023-7165
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/backup/jetbackup-wp-backup-migrate-restore-2097-sensitive-information-exposure-via-directory-listinghttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/ad1ef4c5-60c1-4729-81dd-f626aa0ce3fe/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3016772/backup
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 27, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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