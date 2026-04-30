Langflow < 1.9.0 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-33017
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://thehackernews.com/2026/03/critical-langflow-flaw-cve-2026-33017.htmlhttps://www.sysdig.com/blog/cve-2026-33017-how-attackers-compromised-langflow-ai-pipelines-in-20-hourshttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-33017
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- Yes
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 20, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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