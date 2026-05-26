Longjing Technology BEMS API 1.21 - Unauthenticated Arbitrary File Download CVE-2021-4463
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.zeroscience.mk/en/vulnerabilities/ZSL-2021-5657.phphttps://packetstormsecurity.com/files/163702/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2021-4463https://www.cve.org/CVERecord?id=CVE-2021-4463https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/50163
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 12, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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