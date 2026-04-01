Magento PolyShell – Unauthenticated File Upload to RCE
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/markshust/magento-polyshell-patch/https://slcyber.io/research-center/magento-polyshell-unauthenticated-file-upload-to-rce-in-magento-apsb25-94/#about-assetnotehttps://helpx.adobe.com/security/products/magento/apsb25-94.html
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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