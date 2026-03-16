Mail Mint < 1.19.5 - Unauthenticated Email Disclosure CVE-2026-2025
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/1b815cde-cd9d-46fa-a6ab-3d2851705e7b/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-2025https://wordpress.org/plugins/mail-mint/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 4, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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