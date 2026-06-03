Open WebUI < 0.9.5 - Information Disclosure CVE-2026-45397
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/open-webui/open-webui/security/advisories/GHSA-65pg-qhhw-mxwghttps://github.com/open-webui/open-webuihttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-45397
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 15, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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