RosarioSIS 6.7.2 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2020-15718
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://exchange.xforce.ibmcloud.com/vulnerabilities/184944https://github.com/MarkLee131/awesome-web-pocs/blob/main/CVE-2020-15718.mdhttps://gitlab.com/francoisjacquet/rosariosis/-/blob/mobile/CHANGES.mdhttps://gitlab.com/francoisjacquet/rosariosis/-/commit/89ae9de732024e3a2e99262aa98b400a1aa6975a
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 15, 2020
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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