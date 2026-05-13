sar2html <=3.2.2 Plot Parameter - Remote Code Execution CVE-2025-34030
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-34030https://vulncheck.com/advisories/sar2html-command-injectionhttps://github.com/cemtan/sar2htmlhttps://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/47204https://www.fortiguard.com/encyclopedia/ips/48624
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jun 20, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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