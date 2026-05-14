Spring Boot Actuator SBOM - Exposure
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- Not available
- EPSS Percentile
- Not available
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://docs.spring.io/spring-boot/api/rest/actuator/sbom.htmlhttps://docs.spring.io/spring-boot/reference/actuator/endpoints.html#actuator.endpoints.sbomhttps://cyclonedx.org/specification/overview/https://spdx.github.io/spdx-spec/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Not available
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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