Spring Cloud Config Server - Path Traversal CVE-2026-22739
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://spring.io/security/cve-2026-22739https://spring.io/blog/2026/03/23/spring-cloud-config-5-0-2-4-3-2-4-2-6-4-1-9-3-1-13-releasedhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-22739https://www.herodevs.com/vulnerability-directory/cve-2026-22739
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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