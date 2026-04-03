Symfony HttpFoundation - Access Control Bypass via PATH_INFO CVE-2025-64500
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/symfony/symfony/security/advisories/GHSA-3rg7-wf37-54rmhttps://symfony.com/blog/cve-2025-64500-incorrect-parsing-of-path-info-can-lead-to-limited-authorization-bypasshttps://github.com/symfony/symfony/commit/9962b91b12bb791322fa73836b350836b6db7cachttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-64500
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Nov 12, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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