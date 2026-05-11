TI WooCommerce Wishlist <= 2.9.2 - Arbitrary File Upload CVE-2025-47577
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://patchstack.com/articles/unpatched-critical-vulnerability-in-ti-woocommerce-wishlist-plugin/https://github.com/Yucaerin/CVE-2025-47577https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-47577
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 19, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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