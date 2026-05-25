Web-Check < 2.0.1 Screenshot API - OS Command Injection CVE-2025-32778
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/Lissy93/web-check/security/advisories/GHSA-jqhf-j4w8-4grrhttps://github.com/Lissy93/web-check/commit/0e4958aa10b2650d32439a799f6fc83a7cd46cefhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-32778https://osv.dev/vulnerability/CVE-2025-32778
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 15, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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