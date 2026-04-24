WooCommerce Designer Pro <= 1.9.28 - Arbitrary File Read CVE-2025-10897
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/wc-designer-pro/woocommerce-designer-pro-1928-unauthenticated-arbitrary-file-readhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-10897
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Oct 31, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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