WordPress FastDup <= 2.1.9 Sensitive Information Exposure - Directory Listing CVE-2023-6592
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/a39bb807-b143-4863-88ff-1783e407d7d4/https://wordpress.org/plugins/fastdup/https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3012664https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/fastdup/fastdup-219-sensitive-information-exposure-via-directory-listing
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 16, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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