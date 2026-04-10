WordPress File Manager <= 7.2.1 - Directory Traversal CVE-2023-6825
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/93f377a1-2c33-4dd7-8fd6-190d9148e804https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3023403
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 13, 2024
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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