WordPress Gerencianet Oficial <= 3.1.3 - Unauthenticated Order Status Disclosure CVE-2025-59136
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/woo-gerencianet-official/gerencianet-oficial-313-unauthenticated-information-exposurehttps://patchstack.com/database/wordpress/plugin/woo-gerencianet-official/vulnerability/wordpress-gerencianet-oficial-plugin-3-1-3-sensitive-data-exposure-vulnerability
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 31, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
Detect this vulnerability now!
Check your clients' targets (or your own) for this vulnerability and thousands more! Get proof for validation with our ethical hacking toolkit.