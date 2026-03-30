WordPress Hummingbird <= 3.18.0 - Sensitive Information Exposure via Log File CVE-2025-14437
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/hummingbird-performance/hummingbird-3180-unauthenticated-sensitive-information-exposure-via-log-fileshttps://wpscan.com/vulnerability/cve-2025-14437https://plugins.trac.wordpress.org/changeset/3421187/hummingbird-performance
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Dec 18, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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