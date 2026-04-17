WordPress Madara Theme < 2.2.2.1 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2025-4524
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/a3ee01da-218a-421d-8f9c-1dc6c056ef74https://github.com/ptrstr/CVE-2025-4524https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-4524https://cxsecurity.com/issue/WLB-2026040012
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 21, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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