WordPress The Wound Theme <= 0.0.1 - Local File Inclusion CVE-2025-2558
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://wpscan.com/vulnerability/6a8e1c89-a01d-4347-91fc-ba454784b153/https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-themes/the-wound/the-wound-001-unauthenticated-local-file-inclusionhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/cve-2025-2558
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Apr 24, 2025
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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