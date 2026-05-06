WordPress Widgets for Social Photo Feed <= 1.8 - Information Disclosure CVE-2025-14726
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/wordpress-plugins/social-photo-feed-widget/widgets-for-social-photo-feed-18-missing-authentication-to-unauthenticated-plugin-settings-accessupdate-via-trustindex-feed-hook-instagram-rest-api-endpointshttps://wordpress.org/plugins/social-photo-feed-widget/https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-14726
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 2, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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