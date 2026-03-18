WP Directory Kit < 1.5.0 - Unauthenticated Email Exposure CVE-2025-13920
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.wordfence.com/threat-intel/vulnerabilities/id/8905dcc7-d3c8-4ae8-818c-df3e6ed2ad9chttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2025-13920https://wordpress.org/plugins/wpdirectorykit/
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jan 24, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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