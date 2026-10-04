Crawl4AI < 0.8.0 - Unauthenticated Remote Code Execution via Hooks Parameter CVE-2026-26216
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/security/advisories/GHSA-5882-5rx9-xgxphttps://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/crawl4ai-docker-api-unauthenticated-remote-code-execution-via-hooks-parameterhttps://github.com/unclecode/crawl4ai/blob/main/docs/blog/release-v0.8.0.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-26216
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Feb 12, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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