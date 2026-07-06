Sniper Auto-Exploiter validates findings and backs them up with HTTP request/response, PoC, or payload evidence. National authorities and buyer audit teams can examine the actual evidence, not just a CVSS score with a label.



Meanwhile, the ML Classifier reduces false positives by 50% - meaning security teams can focus on escalation and meeting NIS2 incident reporting requirements, not cutting noise.



When a high-impact CVE is published, Pentest-Tools.com's offensive security research team builds and publishes a dedicated check for it. Whether that CVE also lands in the EU Vulnerability Database (EUVD), the NVD, or a vendor advisory, the detection is what lets you test your own assets for it.



Dedicated checks for actively exploited vulnerabilities - including React2Shell CVE-2025-55182 and SessionReaper CVE-2025-54236 are the operational proof. For Article 23, this is what allows an entity to answer "are we actually exposed?" inside the 24-hour early-warning window.