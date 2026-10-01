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Upcoming and past Pentest-Tools.com events

Every conference, talk, and live workshop we take part in, all in one place. See where we're headed next and catch up on the ones you missed.

Upcoming events

Dates, venues, and what we're bringing to each booth.

Bucharest Cybersecurity Conference 2026

October 20 to 22, 2026
HALO Events Center - Bucharest, Romania.

Find us at our Gold sponsor booth for live demos, a closer look at AI Pentests powered by Specter, and practical conversations about NIS2, DORA, and CRA.

See event details

Defcamp 2026

November 19 to 20, 2026
Palace of the Parliament - Bucharest, Romania.

We're back at the largest cybersecurity conference in CEE. Meet the team behind AI Pentests, ask how Specter earned its HackerOne acknowledgments, and grab this year's swag.

Past events

Missed one? Catch up on the talks, workshops, and highlights.

DEF CON 34

Our first time exhibiting at DEF CON, where we gave AI Pentests powered by Specter its first public run and asked the community to challenge it.

Revisit DEF CON 34

Defcamp 2025

November 13 to 14, 2025 Palace of the Parliament, Bucharest, Romania.
Two talks from our team: Adrian Furtuna on pairing LLMs with human pentesters, and Matei Badanoiu on chaining 0-days into a one-click RCE.

Revisit Defcamp 2025Watch the aftermovie

Infosecurity Europe 2025

June 3 to 5, 2025 ExCeL London, London, UK.
A live workshop on automating vulnerability detection and validation in private cloud environments, plus three days of demos at our stand.

Revisit Infosec Europe 2025Watch the workshop recording

Keep learning between events

Join a live session with our team, or dig into our latest research and survey data.

Webinars and demos

Product walkthroughs and live demos from our team.

Browse webinars

Office Hours

A live working session with our product specialists, with time for your questions.

Join Office Hours

Security research

Vulnerability research and disclosures from our offensive security team.

Read our research

Insights

Survey reports on what security practitioners deal with day to day.

Explore insights

Get a head start

Book a demo with one of our experts and we can have an in-depth talk about what you need or get in touch if you want to collaborate, co-host, or bring Pentest-Tools.com to your own event.

Book a demoGet in touch

Know where we'll be next

Follow us on LinkedIn for event announcements, live updates from the booth, and post-event recaps.

Follow us on LinkedIn