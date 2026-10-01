Upcoming and past Pentest-Tools.com events
Every conference, talk, and live workshop we take part in, all in one place. See where we're headed next and catch up on the ones you missed.
Upcoming events
Dates, venues, and what we're bringing to each booth.
Bucharest Cybersecurity Conference 2026
October 20 to 22, 2026
HALO Events Center - Bucharest, Romania.
Find us at our Gold sponsor booth for live demos, a closer look at AI Pentests powered by Specter, and practical conversations about NIS2, DORA, and CRA.
Defcamp 2026
November 19 to 20, 2026
Palace of the Parliament - Bucharest, Romania.
We're back at the largest cybersecurity conference in CEE. Meet the team behind AI Pentests, ask how Specter earned its HackerOne acknowledgments, and grab this year's swag.
Past events
Missed one? Catch up on the talks, workshops, and highlights.
DEF CON 34
Our first time exhibiting at DEF CON, where we gave AI Pentests powered by Specter its first public run and asked the community to challenge it.
Defcamp 2025
November 13 to 14, 2025 Palace of the Parliament, Bucharest, Romania.
Two talks from our team: Adrian Furtuna on pairing LLMs with human pentesters, and Matei Badanoiu on chaining 0-days into a one-click RCE.
Infosecurity Europe 2025
June 3 to 5, 2025 ExCeL London, London, UK.
A live workshop on automating vulnerability detection and validation in private cloud environments, plus three days of demos at our stand.
Keep learning between events
Join a live session with our team, or dig into our latest research and survey data.
Office Hours
A live working session with our product specialists, with time for your questions.
Security research
Vulnerability research and disclosures from our offensive security team.
Get a head start
Book a demo with one of our experts and we can have an in-depth talk about what you need or get in touch if you want to collaborate, co-host, or bring Pentest-Tools.com to your own event.
Know where we'll be next
Follow us on LinkedIn for event announcements, live updates from the booth, and post-event recaps.