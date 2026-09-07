Back in 2013, our founder Adrian Furtuna was a decade into his career as a penetration tester. He worked at KPMG, running assessments for financial institutions and telecoms across Romania and Europe. The work was rigorous. His tools were not (he didn’t blame them, though, because he’s a good engineer!).

Most of the workflow was manual. Open-source tools from Backtrack (the ancestor of Kali) were the industry standard... when they worked. Piping output from one tool into the next required scripting workarounds, and the only remote testing services available were obscure platforms Adrian didn't trust with client data.