One security testing toolbox. Infinite workflows.A continuous way to prove what's exploitable.
There is a better, smarter way to validate risk - one where automation handles the heavy lifting so you can focus on the next move.
We make this a reality by integrating every phase of vulnerability assessment and pentesting into continuous, modular workflows you control.
Welcome to Pentest-Tools.com.
Pentest-Tools.com at a glance
Map attack surfaces fast.
Run large-scale subdomain finding and port discovery sweeps.
Find hidden directories and virtual hosts.
Engineered for the reality of pentesting cycles
You've seen the mechanics. Here's what they look like in motion across compressed timelines, shifting scopes, and the recurring engagements that define real security work.
See how teams put the workflow to work.
Deep technical coverage
See your true exposure at a glance. Map infiltration points from web, network, API, and cloud layers without manual data imports. Use VPN tunneling and authenticated scans to visualize risks exactly as an attacker does, making sure no part of your attack surface remains hidden.
Integrated operational efficiency
Native integration
Security shouldn't be a silo. Use our integrations and push verified findings to Jira, get alerts in Slack, and trigger scans via CI/CD pipelines. With direct API integrations and connections to your cloud infra, our product natively plugs into your existing stack, making active security a team habit.
Embedded compliance
Power your compliance tools with better data. Feed real-time security insights into Vanta or Nucleus to simplify your ISO 27001 and SOC2 workflows. Turn your daily security operations into audit-ready proof, and compliance into a background process.
Validated insights and reporting
Go from discovery to immediate delivery. Auto-generate branded, client-ready DOCX and PDF reports directly from verified findings. Give executives polished summaries and clear details and supply devs with the steps to reproduce security issues as well as remediate them.
Team & business efficiency
Industry professionals built this product. Engineered by experienced pentesters, every feature from internal VPN scanning to flexible reporting helps solve a real-world friction point. You get testing logic that cuts out the busywork, so you can spend more time on solving actual problems.
Built by professionals for professional use
Our offensive security testing solutions are custom-fit to how professionals assess, validate, and report risk.
- See how internal teams use it
Internal security teams
Centralize your offensive security operations.
Unify scanning, validation, and reporting to focus on actual remediation, not tool maintenance. Automatically validate vulnerabilities across hybrid environments and generate executive-ready reports in minutes. Keep your coverage broad and your costs predictable with vulnerability monitoring and flexible pricing.
- See how MSPs use it
MSPs
Deliver scalable, high-margin security services.
Consolidate offsec operations into a single product precisely engineered for multi-tenant growth. Execute recurring assessments, validate real risk with proof-based findings, brand your reports, and deliver them to your clients instantly. Protect your margins with usage-based pricing that keeps your service efficient and profitable.
- See how security consultants use it
Security consultants
Execute immediate, professional engagements.
Automate the repetitive setup and reporting tasks so the focus is high-value testing. Build automated workflows, validate vulnerabilities with proof-based exploits, and adapt to changing scopes instantly. Deliver consistent, professional results that keep clients coming back, without the manual grind.
Full-power workflows for all skill levels
Run your first vulnerability scan or scale up to manage security operations at enterprise-level complexity. Pentest-Tools.com delivers the right workflow support for your current capabilities.
Teams
Single sign-on for fast, secure team onboarding
Role-based access and shared reporting to keep findings in the right hands
Shared workspaces where testers, reviewers, and stakeholders work on the same engagement without stepping on each other
Pros
API access and CLI support for scripting scans into your existing pipelines
Advanced configuration for tuning engines, payloads, and authenticated scanning down to the parameter
MCP Server to plug Claude, Cursor, or any LLM client straight into your security workflows
Beginners
Pre-configured scans that launch in a click against any target
Ready-to-use templates for web apps, networks, APIs, and cloud assets
Guided workflow from first scan to first verified finding, no tuning needed
Proof that beats the standards
Head-to-head benchmarks prove that we deliver sharper accuracy and faster insights than legacy scanners. We've stripped away the unused features and focused entirely on what matters: finding exploitable vulnerabilities and cutting out false positives.
Powered by a four-engine system, our Network Scanner performs targeted scans based on accurate reconnaissance results such as open ports, misconfigurations, outdated services, and critical vulnerabilities.
Powered by our research team's custom detections and automated updates, the Network vulnerability scanner consistently uncovers emerging threats without the hassle of manual plugin updates.
Find the right plan for your workflow
Each Pentest-Tools.com plan combines capabilities for specific types of security testing workflows. Choose the one that matches your team, customize it with add-ons, and scale as your testing needs grow.
NetSec
Provides network, cloud, and asset vulnerability assessment.
WebNetSec
Goes deeper, adding web application, API, and authenticated testing.
Pentest Suite
Unlocks the full workflow, including automation, exploitation, and professional reporting for full-scope pentests.
Product FAQs
What is an asset?
An asset in Pentest-Tools.com is a single hostname or IP address that you scan. It's what counts toward your plan limits and billing.
- One asset can have multiple targets (like different URLs for the same domain).
- Subdomains (e.g., app.example.com) and individual IPs in a range are counted as separate assets.
- Scanning an asset once or multiple times still only counts as one scanned asset.
You have full visibility into your scanned assets (including deleted items) and scan history (including deleted items), and we make sure your usage is clear and fair.
What types of reports can I generate, and can I customize or white-label them?
Pentest-Tools.com provides full pentest and scan reports in DOCX, PDF, HTML, CSV, and XLSX formats. Reports can be customized with editable templates, selectable findings, and added content. White-labeling (including custom logo, branding, and client-facing emails) is supported; however, full branding control is limited to Enterprise plans.
How can I use Pentest-Tools.com for scanning internal networks and authenticated applications?
To scan internal networks, use the Pentest-Tools.com VPN Agent to securely connect and run your scans remotely. For authenticated applications, enable the Authentication option in the Website Vulnerability Scanner and provide the required login details through automatic login, cookies, or a recorded script.
Do you have an API for programmatic access to trigger scans, manage targets, or extract data?
Yes. Pentest-Tools.com provides a full REST API you can use to programmatically create/manage targets, start and stop scans, and pull scan results (summaries, raw output, reports).
How do you ensure data privacy, confidentiality, and assist with compliance needs?
Pentest-Tools.com uses end-to-end encryption, secure EU-based infrastructure, and strict access controls to keep your findings confidential. We're fully GDPR compliant and follow industry best practices for data protection. Each workspace is isolated, ensuring your scan results are never shared or exposed.
What is the product's reliability regarding findings, and what level of exploitation is automated?
Pentest-Tools.com delivers highly accurate, evidence-based results with minimal false positives. Each finding includes clear proof, such as payloads and response data, so you can trust reports. We also perform safe, automated exploitation of vulnerabilities using our Sniper module, which confirms real risk without causing disruption.
What testing methodology do you use?
Our scanning and validation approach aligns with recognized standards and frameworks, including:
- OWASP Top 10 for web application security
- CWE / CVE mappings for vulnerability identification
- SANS Top 25 and NIST 800-115 for penetration testing methodology
- Proprietary detections developed by our research team to extend beyond traditional vulnerability scanners
What notification integrations are available?
You can get instant alerts and workflow updates through multiple integrations:
- Slack: Send scan completions or high-severity alerts to your team channels
- Microsoft Teams: Receive notifications directly in your security or DevOps workspace
- Jira: Push verified findings into existing issue queues for remediation tracking
- Webhooks: Trigger custom automations, such as ticket creation or SIEM alerts
Can Pentest-Tools.com help us meet compliance standards (e.g., NIST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, HIPAA)?
Yes. Pentest-Tools.com supports continuous evidence collection and compliance mapping across major frameworks:
- NIST, ISO 27001, SOC 2, PCI DSS, HIPAA, and others
- Automated tagging of CVEs and recurring scans provide ongoing control verification
- Integrations with Vanta, Nucleus Security, and exportable PDF / DOCX reports simplify audit preparation
Your day-to-day testing naturally generates the documentation and proof you need for compliance.
Can I connect my AI agents (like Claude or Cursor) to Pentest-Tools.com?
Yes. We provide a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server that connects LLM clients directly to your account. This allows your AI agent to securely trigger scans (like
run_website_scanner or
run_network_scanner) and retrieve findings using your API key, while ensuring all actions adhere to our strict validation schemas. It is available for all plans that include API access.