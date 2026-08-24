Proof you can forward, not a claim you have to argue for.

Every Confirmed finding carries request and response pairs, extracted artifacts such as valid credentials and file access indicators, screenshots, and the option to replay the attack.

Forward it to the vendor whose product is affected, the developer who owns the code, the auditor who asked, or the board. It all goes into vulnerability assessment reports for your regular scanning cycles, or full pentest reports when you need the deeper write-up.