Pentest-Tools.com for IT teams: spend your change window on what is actually exploitable
Learn how to find out which vulnerabilities are real, patch with proof, respond fast to critical CVEs, and monitor for new exposures with your team.
The security work shifted to IT. The tooling did not
You run the infrastructure. You also own the vulnerability list, the audit evidence request, the client security questionnaire, plus the answer when leadership asks if the organization is secure. Often without a security team behind you.
Then the findings arrive. Are your current tools helping?
Findings arrive without proof.
A critical severity score describes what a vulnerability could do, not if anyone can exploit it in your environment.
Every fix costs a change window.
Patching, config changes, approvals, and rollback plans have a real price. Spending it on a finding nobody could exploit is waste you can measure.
Nobody has the full asset list.
Cloud resources, subdomains, and forgotten services appear faster than your inventory updates.
Closing a ticket is not proof.
Marked resolved and verifiably gone are two different states, and only one of them survives a follow-up question.
Security tools often assume a security team.
Enterprise platforms need procurement cycles, professional services to deploy, and offensive security fluency to interpret.
The result?
IT teams patch on their best assumptions, defend those decisions with the little evidence they have, and carry security risk nobody can measure.
How Pentest-Tools.com helps IT teams act on proven risk
You do not need a longer ‘security issues’ list. You need to know which items in your queue are actually exploitable.
Pentest-Tools.com is a vulnerability validation product: it discovers security issues across your web apps, APIs, network, and cloud, then tries to exploit them under your control. When it proves exploitability, it marks the finding as Confirmed and attaches the evidence, which you can easily turn into a ready-to-use report.
Confirmed findings, not severity scores - decide what to fix first Stop wasting time patching maybes.
Stop wasting time patching maybes.
Pentest-Tools.com validates security issues by exploiting them in a controlled way. It flags proven vulnerabilities as Confirmed and stays completely transparent about what it can't verify. With our ML Classifier cutting false positives by 50% right from the start, your review list stays short and accurate.
Hard evidence to defend the decision to whoever asks
Proof you can forward, not a claim you have to argue for.
Every Confirmed finding carries request and response pairs, extracted artifacts such as valid credentials and file access indicators, screenshots, and the option to replay the attack.
Forward it to the vendor whose product is affected, the developer who owns the code, the auditor who asked, or the board. It all goes into vulnerability assessment reports for your regular scanning cycles, or full pentest reports when you need the deeper write-up.
Retest after the fix - close the ticket with proof, not an assumption
Show the security issue is closed.
Rerun the same scan after remediation and compare the results - scan diffs sweep every asset instantly. You get a before-and-after record of exactly what changed, which turns "we patched it" into undeniable proof.
One product and workflow across web, API, network, and cloud
No stitching, and no blind spots between tools.
Attack surface mapping compiles your scan results into one view, grouped by asset: open ports, running services and software versions, outdated web technologies, hostnames, and screenshots.
Web, API, network, and cloud scanning then run in the same environment and feed the same findings pipeline. This includes internal network scanning through our VPN agent and authenticated web app scans.
Continuous monitoring that immediately flags new exposures
Your environment moves every week. Your testing should too.
Schedule recurring scans and get notified only when something new or truly risky change appears. A new subdomain, a newly exposed port, a critical CVE affecting software you run: with vulnerability monitoring you hear about it when it happens, not at the next quarterly review.
Fits the stack you already run - connect it yourself, no installation
Get started in minutes - no professional services required.
Route validated security issues into your ticketing system through the native Jira integration, REST API, or webhooks. Each one arrives with a description of the vulnerability, its severity, and the remediation steps.
Connect native integrations with Nucleus Security, Vanta, Sprinto, Burp Suite, and AWS. Workspaces keep environments, business units, and projects separate.
Offensive security expertise built into the product - and constantly up to date
You don’t need to write exploits to use exploit evidence.
Two teams, one pipeline: our offensive security research team finds original vulnerabilities in widely used software, while our product engineers turn them into exploit modules you can use in one click with Sniper Auto-Exploiter. You get the work of an offensive security team without hiring one.
AI Pentests: autonomous web app pentests powered by Specter
You define the scope. AI pentests the web app for you.
Specter autonomously investigates your web application, follows attack paths, validates exploitability, and reports only findings it can prove with reproducible evidence. Go from recon to reports that support SOC 2, ISO/IEC 27001, NIS2, DORA, and HIPAA compliance. Explore AI Pentests.
Pricing that starts where you are - spend follows scope
Start small, scale when the scope does.
Plans are priced by scanned asset, which we count as one hostname or IP address.
Pick anywhere from 5 to 500 - the count resets every 30 days, so you get plenty of flexibility. Running more than 500 assets? We build custom plans for larger scopes.
You can also buy Pentest-Tools.com through the AWS Marketplace or the Azure Marketplace and draw it down against your existing agreement.
Explore how IT teams use Pentest-Tools.com
IT teams use Pentest-Tools.com to turn a vulnerability backlog into a short list of proven problems, and to show their work when someone asks for it.
Here is how and where it fits into the work you’re already doing.
Cut triage time on a list you did not create
An auditor sends findings, your insurer sends requirements, and your scanner sends everything it saw. Run those same targets through validation and the list sorts itself: what comes back Confirmed goes to the top with proof attached, and the rest stop competing for your attention.
Validate before a third-party pentest or audit
Run similar checks the assessors will, and close the obvious findings first. See how Pentest-Tools.com supports compliance evidence.
Test the change you just shipped
A new subdomain, firewall rule, or cloud resource is a new extension of your attack surface. Scan it before someone else does. Learn about external vulnerability scanning.
Prove the fix holds
Rescan the asset after patching and keep the before-and-after record with the ticket. If a Confirmed SQL injection no longer reproduces, that closes the ticket and doubles as evidence when the question comes back at audit time.
Scan internal networks without exposing them
Reach internal ranges through our VPN agent and validate what an attacker inside the perimeter could actually reach. See internal vulnerability scanning.
Audit credentials across internal services
Find weak and reused passwords with the Password Auditor. It detected valid credentials across 26 web applications with an 84% success rate.
Answer questionnaires and evidence requests
Respond with validated findings and remediation status instead of assertions: export a report as PDF, CSV, or XLSX, aggregate several scans into one, or point to the rescan showing the issue no longer reproduces. The same evidence works for a client, an insurer, or a compliance reviewer.
Report risk reduction over time
Show leadership a trend line built from confirmed findings and verified remediations, not a point-in-time snapshot that goes stale before anyone acts on it.
Whether you’re preparing for an audit, cleaning up an inherited backlog, or just trying to make sure last week's deployment didn’t open anything, Pentest-Tools.com gives IT teams the proof layer they were missing.
Why IT teams trust Pentest-Tools.com
Certified offensive security practitioners build and shape Pentest-Tools.com.
Our in-house research team finds original vulnerabilities and writes the exploit modules by hand. That work is what makes the Confirmed label mean something.
See how it works in practice.
The real proof
Validation you can inspect
Every Confirmed finding ships with request and response pairs, extracted artifacts, screenshots, and attack replay. Pentest-Tools.com only marks a security issue as exploitable when it provides evidence you can review.
50% fewer false positives
Our proprietary ML Classifier cuts false positives by 50% at 92% precision, so the review queue is short enough to actually work through.
Leading network scanning coverage
In our benchmark of 7 network vulnerability scanners across 167 vulnerable environments, the Pentest-Tools.com Network Vulnerability Scanner ranked first overall and first for remote detection, with near-perfect consistency between claimed and actual detection.
Highly accurate web app scans
In a benchmark of leading web app vulnerability scanners, Pentest-Tools.com maintained a notably lower false positive rate than the other 6 leading alternatives tested.
We tested 6 web app scanners against 107 vulnerable paths on two open testbeds. The Pentest-Tools.com Website Vulnerability Scanner placed second on both, among the three most accurate tools tested.
Reliable exploitation modules developed in-house
Backed by hands-on research and real exploit testing, our team validates vulnerabilities in widely used software with genuine business impact. Sniper: Auto-Exploiter then runs those modules against your targets, so you find out whether a CVE is exploitable on your systems without writing a proof of concept yourself.
Significantly faster and more detailed reporting - automatically
Generate vulnerability assessment reports and pentest reports straight from your scan results. The description, severity, affected asset, and remediation steps come filled in, with request and response pairs and screenshots attached to anything Confirmed. Export as PDF, CSV, XLSX, or an editable Word document.
What our customers are saying
The platform has been very helpful in identifying critical vulnerabilities and saving us from potential exploitation.
Ricardo Mühlbauer
Information Security Specialist at Mercedes-Benz do Brasil Ltda
Fix what is exploitable. Prove the rest was never a risk
Find a pricing plan that fits your specific needs to see how Pentest-Tools.com helps your IT team spend remediation effort on confirmed exposure, close findings with evidence, and answer the security questions that land on your desk.
Or scan your first asset at no cost - right now.