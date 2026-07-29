AI Pentests operates within the authorized scope you define before the engagement begins.



It’s important to know any penetration test carries a certain level of risk, so we recommend testing non-production environments if possible.



An AI Pentest exploits what it finds instead of just flagging it. That's what makes the findings trustworthy, and also what makes it noisy: confirming a SQL injection means reading real data, so production records can show up in your report. Exploitation leaves test accounts and submitted forms behind. Fuzzing adds traffic and can trip rate limits or your WAF. Your monitoring will notice, so warn whoever is on call.



Please make sure to carefully read the details under Launch acknowledgements in the Review & launch setup step before starting the AI pentest.