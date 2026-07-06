Scheduled scanning lets you set assessments to run on a cadence that matches the manufacturer’s release cycle and the CRA report period. You can show that the scan ran on a defined date, you recorded the finding, and the evidence timestamp exists.



Vulnerability monitoring and diff-based alerting fires when something new appears between scheduled scans. Your evidence record shows how you handled vulnerabilities across the entire support period, not just when you ran a scan.



The Pentest-Tools.com offensive research team builds dedicated scanners for high-impact and actively exploited CVEs and publishes them to the vulnerabilities and exploits database. Once a check exists, you answer "is our product actually affected?" from a scan result, instead of manually mapping the CVE to your components - the slow, error-prone work that eats at the Article 14 response window.Monitoring then alerts you the moment that specific check flags something across your in-scope products.



The VPN Agent operates inside embedded, on-prem, or private-network deployments - you don’t need a permanent on-premises appliance per product line.