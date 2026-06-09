Trust and assurance at Pentest-Tools.com

This one matters more than the others, because it's the question our product specifically forces. Sniper Auto-Exploiter is an active exploitation tool: it gains remote command execution and extracts evidence directly from compromised systems. What makes it safe to point at production is the way we wrapped it.



Before any exploit module runs, Sniper executes non-destructive checks to confirm a target is actually exploitable. From there, you decide how far it goes:

→ Safe exploits only mode excludes modules that may crash the target. EternalBlue, for example, sits in the unsafe set and only runs when you explicitly allow it.



→ Targeted CVE selection lets you scope a run to up to 10 specific CVEs from Sniper's exploit database, so you're never running the full arsenal blind.



→ Authenticated mode uses credentials you provide to extract artifacts without exploiting anything.



→ Cleanup runs after every successful exploitation: Sniper removes any files or processes it created, leaving the system unaltered.



You also control which artifacts get extracted: system info, users, processes, network data, screenshots, filesystem listings. Nothing is collected by default that you didn't ask for.