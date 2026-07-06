No. ISO 27001 certification is a programme-level outcome that requires an ISMS, a Statement of Applicability, a risk treatment plan, audited evidence of operation across stage 1 and stage 2 audits, and ongoing review by an accredited certification body.

Pentest-Tools.com produces the technical evidence layer that several Annex A controls require, but it does not replace the ISMS itself, the certification body, or the management system tooling.