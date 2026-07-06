Continuous vulnerability evidence for ISO 27001 compliance
ISO/IEC 27001:2022 compliance relies on evidence. Evidence of what your vulnerability scanner detected, whether you validated the findings, and whether retests confirmed that the fixes were sustained.
That evidence must cover the entire surveillance period, not just audit time.
Pentest-Tools.com is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and produces the validated vulnerability evidence those controls depend on, continuously, across the full certification cycle. With it, pre-audit prep becomes a review exercise, instead of a scramble.
The ISO 27001 certification cycle is three years, not one audit
Once you’ve completed your initial ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the certification body will conduct an annual surveillance audit and return every three years for a full recertification audit. In both cases, auditors are evaluating whether the ISMS and the technical controls that support it operated effectively in the period since the last audit, not just on the day of the audit.
Annex A.8.8 - Management of technical vulnerabilities
Annex A.8.16 - Monitoring activities
Annex A.8.32 - Change management
Annex A.8.29 - Security testing in development and acceptance
Annex A.5.7 - Threat intelligence
Where the ISO 27001:2022 compliance evidence gap lives
“We have a scanner” is not an evidence chain
Auditors increasingly distinguish between three stages of evidence maturity: detection → validation → remediation.
This distinction surfaces most sharply in surveillance audits, where the certification body reviews whether you confirmed, understood, and closed security issues over the previous year.
Annual ISO 27001 penetration testing doesn’t cover a 12-month period
Auditors reviewing A.8.8 want to know what changed between assessments, what vulnerabilities emerged between ISO 27001 vulnerability assessments, how teams tracked and retested findings, and what happened after the engagement closed. A point-in-time report doesn’t answer any of those questions.
Noisy scanners delay the evidence, not just the triage
Scanners that flag everything force analysts to waste time investigating false positives. By the time a team has cleared that noise, verified what's real, and logged confirmed findings, the gap between detection and documented closure has widened.
That gap is exactly what A.8.8 requires you to close, and it's exactly what surveillance auditors look for when they review the period.
Cloud-only scanners don’t cover internal and private cloud assets
Internal services, systems behind authentication, and private VPC infrastructure are routinely in scope. Cloud-only scanners don’t reach them.
The 2022 controls are still maturing
The 2022 revision of ISO 27001 includes several controls for which auditors are still defining evidence expectations. Teams that arrive with continuous, exportable evidence shape the conversation. Teams that don’t will have a harder one.
Vulnerability validation built into the scan from the start
Pentest-Tools.com starts the verification work during the scan
As web and network scanning run, findings that can prove to be exploitable get a Confirmed label, backed by request/response data, payload traces, or a proof of concept you can examine. The rest stay unconfirmed, so you always know which is which.
When a finding needs more, validation continues in the same product
Deeper exploitation confirms real impact and also captures the evidence. Assessment and validation under the same roof means that the proof an auditor or a buyer asks for is already attached to the finding.
How Pentest-Tools.com supports ISO 27001 compliance
Evidence a vulnerability existed
Scans produce the evidence - the asset, the severity, the CVE reference, and the date - that proves you have put A.8.8 into operation, not just implemented it, and you have something concrete to show for ISO 27001 monitoring activities (A.8.16).
The Pentest-Tools.com VPN Agent deploys inside the private network to scan internal services and private VPC, while the authenticated web app scanning tool scans behind logins, ensuring you cover the full scope of your ISMS.
When a CVE is published, Pentest-Tools.com’s offensive research team builds and publishes a dedicated detection for it. For ISO 27001 threat intelligence (A.5.7), this contributes to a concrete input, meaning that a published vulnerability becomes an operational check against your assets. Annex A.57 expects broader threat-intel sources to operational evidence of vulnerability intelligence in action, proving you have turned feed input into detection output.
Evidence it was validated
Sniper Auto-Exploiter validates findings and backs them up with HTTP request/response, PoC, or payload evidence. Meanwhile, the ML Classifier reduces false positives by 50%.
Both help to close the gap between detection and documented closure.
Evidence it was remediated
Retest workflows provide clear before/after retest comparisons, showing that the fix was confirmed, not just that the ticket closed.
When the fix involves a change, the same retest record covers A.8.32 without a separate workflow.
CI/CD integration allows you to run security scans on every PR or deployment, evidencing A.8.29 at the point of code change.
Evidence the fix held
Scheduled scans run your defined cadence, so records cover the full certification period.
Continuous vulnerability monitoring detects regression and new exposures between scans.
Validated findings serve as the evidence base; exports feed into evidence packs the team assembles.
The integration layer makes Pentest-Tools.com an ISMS evidence workflow
Compliance-ready integrations push findings where you need them, without messy exports or status drift.
Vanta: daily sync to 32 tests and 2 controls
Vanta syncs vulnerability scan results daily, mapped to 32 tests and 2 controls.
Jira: findings with full remediation context
Validated findings push into Jira with severity scores, descriptions,PoC attachments, and remediation steps.
Nucleus Security: centralized across business units
Nucleus Security routes findings into centralized ISO 27001 vulnerability management tools for organizations running multiple business units.
GitHub Actions, CI/CD: A.8.29 evidence
GitHub Actions and CI/CD integrations produce Annex A.8.29 evidence at the point of code change.
Sync via universal webhooks
Webhooks route results into any GRC or ISMS tool.
Slack, Teams, Discord: immediate critical alerts
Slack, Teams, and Discord aalert on critical exposure detections immediately.
Built for the certification lifecycle, not just the audit
PDCA makes the requirement for continuous evidence explicit.
The standard expects evidence of operation (Do), vulnerability monitoring (Check), correction (Act), and forward planning (Plan). Scrambling to gather intelligence in the days before an audit satisfies none of these expectations.
Evidence that accumulates between audits
With Pentest-Tools.com, you validate findings, log them in Jira, and sync them to Vanta continuously throughout the inter-audit period. When the certification body arrives, the validated findings, retests, and scan records are already there for the team to assemble into the evidence pack: pre-audit prep is a review exercise, not a reconstruction.
One reusable workflow, client-specific evidence
Pentest-Tools.com allows lead implementers - especially those with multiple projects - to reuse the same workflow across surveillance cycles for each client. Each client gets their own workspace, cadence, and export pipeline. The process is reusable, and the evidence is client-specific.
Find the plan that best suits your compliance needs.
Proof Pentest-Tools.com supports ISO 27001 compliance
Pentest-Tools.com is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified.
Scheduled scans, validated findings, and retest workflows - we present the same artifacts we assemble into the evidence during our own certification audits. We use what we sell every day, against our own infrastructure, audited by an accredited body.
Benchmark-proven accuracy
Our Network Scanner ranked #1 in a Network Scanners Benchmark for having the highest remote detection accuracy across 128 environments, against Qualys, Nessus, OpenVAS, and others.
Less false positives
The ML Classifier cuts false positives by 50% so teams can produce clean Annex A.8.8 evidence without wasting time sifting through noise.
Immediate, customized response
The offensive research team operationalizes detection for actively exploited CVES soon after NVD disclosure, - including regreSSHion CVE-2024-6387 (OpenSSH RCE), LDAPNightmare CVE-2024-49113 (Windows LDAP), and SessionReaper CVE-2025-54236 (Magento 2 / Adobe Commerce).
Automated Vanta syncs
Vulnerability syncing maps to 32 Vanta tests and 2 controls, with a daily sync at 05:00 UTC, and is available on all paid plans. This feature is particularly useful if you’re running ISO 27001 and SOC 2 through Vanta, because the same sync satisfies both.
Deep application scanning
The Website Vulnerability Scanner covers vulnerabilities like XSS, SQL injection, HTTP Prototype Pollution, Directory Traversal, and 75+ more vulnerabilities in running web applications - - the breadth of vulnerability detection coverage you need to satisfy Annex A.8.8.
Proven global scale
In 2025, Pentest-Tools.com ran over 6M scans across 2000+ security teams in 119 countries, and sent tens of thousands of reports and exports to clients, teammates, and stakeholders.
See the ISO 27001 evidence trail in action
Collect audit-ready evidence instantly, or book a demo if you navigate complex ISMS scopes, multi-region operations, or multi-client environments.
What customers are saying
The scans run quickly and the dashboard is easy to use. I like the attack surface feature. Organizing your scans and data is very simple to follow. Being cloud-based, you can get to the tools from anywhere without lugging around a dedicated device. The ability to generate and customize reports is very helpful.
Dr. Patrick Johnson
Business Owner at True North Consulting Group
Watch an evidence-led, automated compliance workflow in our SOC2 workshop
Chasing vulnerabilities manually doesn't scale across a three-year certification cycle. In this live demo, our team bypasses the theory and shows how to build an automated workflow that actually fits private cloud and internal environments. See exactly how to uncover internal assets, validate findings, and produce the evidence auditors examine, without the manual grind.
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ISO 27001 compliance FAQs
Does running vulnerability scans on Pentest-Tools.com make us ISO 27001-certified?
No. ISO 27001 certification is a programme-level outcome that requires an ISMS, a Statement of Applicability, a risk treatment plan, audited evidence of operation across stage 1 and stage 2 audits, and ongoing review by an accredited certification body.
Pentest-Tools.com produces the technical evidence layer that several Annex A controls require, but it does not replace the ISMS itself, the certification body, or the management system tooling.
Which Annex A controls does Pentest-Tools.com produce evidence for?
Most directly, A.8.8 and A.8.29. It also contributes to:
A.5.7 through a dedicated CVE operationalisation pipeline
A.8.16 through scheduled ISO 27001 vulnerability scanning and diff-based alerting
A.8.32 through retest workflows
A.5.23 through cloud asset scanning.
Pentest-Tools.com doesn't replace the broader controls in those areas - auditors will look at multiple sources of evidence for each - but it produces the vulnerability-specific component.
How does this work across the three-year certification cycle?
Scheduled scans run on whatever cadence the team chooses. Monthly is a sensible baseline for most ISMS scopes, especially in fast-changing environments.
Monitoring catches new exposures between scheduled scans. Validated findings flow into Jira for remediation, retests confirm the fix, and Vanta sync keeps the compliance posture current.
Across stage 2 → year 1 surveillance → year 2 surveillance → recertification, the same workflow runs continuously, meaning evidence accumulates without anyone manually preparing for each audit. Pre-audit prep becomes a review exercise.
How does Pentest-Tools.com support the new 2022 controls?
For A.5.7, Pentest-Tools.com’s offensive research teams turn published CVEs into operational detections.This provides one specific input for threat intelligence evidence, which should be combined with sector feeds, security advisories, and internal vulnerability management processes.
Scheduled scanning plus diff-based alerting supports A.8.16 - monitoring of network and application surfaces is one component of broader monitoring evidence that the auditor will assess.
CI/CD integration with GitHub Actions supports the A.8.29 security-testing control of the broader secure development life cycle.
If we have ISO 27001, do we need separate tools for SOC 2, DORA, NIS2, or CRA?
Usually not. ISO 27001 is the most foundational of the framework certifications - many of its Annex A controls address the same underlying security work as SOC 2 TSCs, DORA mandates, NIS2 risk-management measures, and CRA Annex I requirements.
The same validated findings serve as the evidence base across all of them. The export formats (PDF, DOCX, JSON) then feed into framework-specific evidence packs your team assembles - the per-framework mapping is still a manual step today, not an automated one.