Scheduled rescans run the same assessment on the next cycle. If a fix regresses, it surfaces as a new finding with its own timestamp, rather than a gap that only appears at the next audit. The evidence chain remains up to date without manual intervention.



Vulnerability monitoring covers the intervals between scheduled scans, alerting on new exposures as they appear rather than at the next cycle. For DORA's continuous-assessment expectation, this is the difference between evidence that's current and evidence that's merely periodic.



Audit-ready exports in PDF, DOCX, or JSON reduce manual formatting work. Custom report templates let you format evidence the way your compliance framework and supervisors expect.



JSON integrates directly with GRC tools and ticketing systems - so you don’t need to send findings to your workflows manually.