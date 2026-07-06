Automated vulnerability evidence for SOC 2 compliance
For SaaS companies and service providers, SOC 2 Type II compliance means continuously detecting vulnerabilities and security events, validating findings, and documenting remediation.
Pentest-Tools.com helps security and compliance teams generate that evidence through scheduled scans, remediation tracking, retesting workflows, and audit-ready reports.
Scrambling for SOC 2 evidence won’t satisfy auditors
SOC 2 Type II evaluates controls over a defined period - typically 6 or 12 months. A single pentest report from the week before the audit doesn’t cut it - you need evidence of continuous operation.
Auditors conducting fieldwork will ask for comprehensive evidence of:
CC7.1 - Detection and monitoring
Auditors ask to see tooling, scan cadence, and concrete examples of detections, including coverage for newly disclosed CVEs.
CC7.4 - Response to identified security events
Evidence that vulnerabilities were remediated and retested, not just identified.
CC4.1 - Periodic risk assessments
Vulnerability scans, but only when findings are documented with severity and context.
Most deficiencies arise not from a lack of scanning, but from failing to document 12 months of validated and remediated findings.
Where the SOC 2 compliance evidence gap lives
When managing SOC 2 audits or year-round compliance, internal security teams, MSPs, face the same familiar challenges:
The manual evidence bottleneck
GRC tools hold evidence, but only if someone puts it there. These tools don’t actually generate evidence.
Raw scans aren't audit-proof
Having a vulnerability scanner does not equal producing a validated finding, a retest, or a report. Auditors distinguish between these three things.
Point-in-time tests fail continuous audits
Manual penetration tests produce a point-in-time snapshot. SOC 2 Type II observation periods run for months, meaning a single pentest is structurally insufficient.
False positives stall remediation
Noisy scanners with false positives delay remediation evidence. Every false positive that reaches a developer queue is time not spent on real findings.
The internal asset blind spot
Scanning internal and private cloud assets - where sensitive data lives - requires a deployment model that most cloud-only scanners do not support.
Vulnerability validation built into the scan from the start
Pentest-Tools.com starts the verification work during the scan
As web and network scanning run, findings that can prove to be exploitable get a Confirmed label, backed by request/response data, payload traces, or a proof of concept you can examine. The rest stay unconfirmed, so you always know which is which.
When a finding needs more, validation continues in the same product
Deeper exploitation confirms real impact and also captures the evidence. Assessment and validation under the same roof means that the proof an auditor or a buyer asks for is already attached to the finding.
How Pentest-Tools.com closes the SOC 2 compliance loop
Evidence a vulnerability existed
Every scheduled scan produces a timestamped record tied to a specific asset, severity rating, and CVE reference: the concrete output that shows CC7.1 operated continuously.
Evidence it was validated
CPA firms and auditors conducting SOC 2 fieldwork examine the evidence behind a finding.
Sniper Auto-Exploiter marks findings Confirmed only when HTTP request/response data, PoC, or payload evidence exist. Meanwhile, ML Classifier reduces false positives in scanners by 50%. What reaches the audit package is more than just raw scanner output.
The Pentest-Tools.com team operationalizes detection within 24 hours of NVD disclosure. The 24-hour cadence demonstrates active maintenance of detection coverage, which is what CC7.1 asks auditors to assess.
Evidence it was remediated
Auditors routinely find that organizations can show detection, but not verified remediation. Retest workflows produce a before-after comparison that show security teams confirmed fixes in CC7.4 walkthroughs.
CI/CD integration runs security scans on every PR or deployment, so remediation evidence exists at the point the fix was shipped.
Evidence the fix held
SOC 2 Type II auditors want evidence that fixed vulnerabilities stayed fixed and that security teams caught new ones. Scheduled scans running on a defined cadence produce that record. Monthly is a sensible baseline; the right frequency depends on how often the environment changes.
Continuous vulnerability monitoring surfaces new exposures and regressions between scheduled scans, reducing the likelihood of gaps in the evidence record.
Audit-ready exports produce the complete record: scan history, confirmed findings, retest comparisons, and remediation timestamps - in PDF, DOCX, or JSON. Outputs are structured for auditors to follow.
The integration layer turns Pentest-Tools.com into a SOC 2 evidence workflow
Integrations close the loop in the systems your team already uses.
Automate Vanta evidence delivery
Vanta pushes scheduled scan PDFs to Compliance/Documents.
Generate CC7.4 evidence natively in Jira
Jira receives validated findings with severity scores, descriptions, and PoC attachments. CC7.4 evidence lives in Jira as a natural by-product of the remediation workflow.
Centralize vulnerability routing in Nucleus
Nucleus Security routes findings into centralized vulnerability management for MSPs and MSSPs running SOC 2 programmes across multiple client environments.
Capture remediation evidence in CI/CD
GitHub Actions and CI/CD produce remediation evidence at the point of code change.
Sync custom GRCs via universal webhooks
Webhooks route results into any GRC or ticketing systems. Scheduled scans are configured in the UI - the API does not trigger them.
Deliver instant critical alerts via chat
Slack, Teams, and Discord alert on critical detections and high-severity CVEs as they land.
See how Pentest-Tools.com provides the audit-ready evidence SOC2 compliance requires.
Built for the environments SOC 2 actually covers
Most vulnerability scanners test what they can reach from the outside. SOC 2 auditors want evidence across the full environment, including the internal infrastructure where customer data and the controls protecting it actually live.
Access private networks without appliances
The VPN Agent deploys inside the private network, and the cloud-based scan engine has a local presence without requiring an on-premises appliance.
Validate CC7.1 controls behind the login
Authenticated and API scanning extends coverage further, testing the application surfaces and APIs behind the login wall to prove the CC7.1 controls auditors are examining work.
Scale multi-client deployments with zero maintenance
For consultants and MSPs managing multiple clients, each environment gets its own VPN Agent deployment direct from the AWS Marketplace, while the scan engine stays on the Pentest-Tools.com side. That means there’s nothing to provision, maintain, or hand off on the client end.
Proof Pentest-Tools.com supports SOC 2 compliance
Benchmark-proven accuracy
Our Network Scanner ranked #1 in a Network Scanners Benchmark for having the highest remote detection accuracy across 128 environments, against Qualys, Nessus, OpenVAS, and others.
Automated Vanta syncs
Vanta syncs daily at 05:00 UTC, mapped to 32 tests and 2 controls. Each scheduled scan PDF is automatically pushed to Compliance/Documents, with up to 5 per recurrence available on all paid plans.
Deep application scanning
The Website Vulnerability Scanner covers vulnerabilities like XSS, SQL injection, HTTP Prototype Pollution, Directory Traversal, and 75+ more vulnerabilities in running web applications.
Proven global scale
In 2025, Pentest-Tools.com ran over 6M scans across 2000+ security teams in 119 countries, and sent tens of thousands of reports and exports to clients, teammates, and stakeholders.
Certified security standards
Pentest-Tools.com is ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified and produces the validated vulnerability evidence those controls depend on, continuously, across the full certification cycle.
See how vulnerability detection and reporting work together in our SOC 2 webinar
Chasing vulnerabilities manually doesn't scale for SOC 2 audits. In this live demo, our team bypasses the theory and shows how to build an automated workflow that actually fits private cloud setups. See exactly how to uncover internal assets, validate findings, and deliver compliance evidence without the manual grind.
What customers are saying
The scans run quickly and the dashboard is easy to use. I like the attack surface feature. Organizing your scans and data is very simple to follow. Being cloud-based, you can get to the tools from anywhere without lugging around a dedicated device. The ability to generate and customize reports is very helpful.
Dr. Patrick Johnson
Business Owner at True North Consulting Group
See the SOC 2 evidence trail in action
Start collecting audit-ready evidence yourself, or get a personalized walkthrough for your team's complex environment.
SOC 2 compliance FAQs
Does Pentest-Tools.com cover the penetration testing requirement in SOC 2?
SOC 2 does not mandate penetration testing as a hard requirement - it depends on TSC scope and auditor expectations. Where CC4.1 and CC7.1 apply, regular vulnerability assessments and authenticated scanning are the practical controls auditors look for evidence of.
Pentest-Tools.com supports both.
For engagements where a full pentest is required, the platform accelerates the reconnaissance, scanning, and validation phases that precede manual testing.
Can Pentest-Tools.com scan internal and private cloud assets - not just external-facing systems?
Yes. The VPN Agent deploys inside the private network (AWS Marketplace or manual setup) and gives the cloud-based scanner a local presence. The SOC 2 webinar shows the full setup.
What does a SOC 2 evidence package from Pentest-Tools.com actually look like?
The evidence chain covers four things auditors examine:
Detection (scan results with severity, CVE reference, timestamp)
Validation (Confirmed findings with HTTP request/response or PoC)
Remediation (retest workflow with before/after comparison)
Ongoing monitoring (scheduled rescans showing the fix held)
All export as PDF, DOCX, or JSON with custom report templates.
How often should we run scans to satisfy SOC 2 Type II requirements?
SOC 2 Type II covers a defined observation period - typically 6 or 12 months. Auditors expect evidence that vulnerability management was continuous, not just active pre-audit. A sensible baseline is monthly scheduled scans on all in-scope assets, with monitoring active between scans. The right cadence depends on how frequently the environment changes.
Does Pentest-Tools.com integrate with GRC tools and ticketing systems for SOC 2 workflows?
Yes. Validated findings push into Jira as issues with full context. Vanta sync maps vulnerability data to 32 Vanta tests and 2 controls, runs daily at 05:00 UTC, and pushes scheduled scan PDFs to Compliance / Documents. Webhooks, Slack, Teams, and Discord handle alerting. Check out the integrations page for the full list.