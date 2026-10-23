Technical details

CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619 are two critical remote code execution vulnerabilities in PHP core: the interpreter itself, not a framework or CMS built on top of it. Details leaked on Hacker News on October 20, 2026, two days before the planned coordinated disclosure, and the PHP security team moved its emergency release up to October 21, 2026.

CVE-2026-109618 is an out-of-memory bug that corrupts request memory. CVE-2026-109619 is a use-after-free in state PHP keeps between requests, reachable through INI diagnostics and the session upload progress handler ( php_session_rfc1867_callback in ext/session/session.c ). PHP runs it while parsing a multipart POST request that contains a PHP_SESSION_UPLOAD_PROGRESS field, before the application script executes. The feature is enabled by default since PHP 5.4.

An attacker who sends crafted multipart requests can:

execute arbitrary code on the server as the PHP worker user, with no credentials and no user interaction

on the server as the PHP worker user, with no credentials and no user interaction plant a webshell and move laterally to databases, stored secrets, and every other site the same server hosts

PHP is the runtime behind a huge share of the web, including WordPress, Drupal, Joomla, Magento, cPanel, Plesk, and internal tools nobody remembers deploying. A remote code execution flaw in PHP core doesn't affect one application: it potentially affects every application PHP serves.

Exploitation is confirmed on Apache mod_php, and Calif also showed pre-auth RCE on WordPress, Drupal, Magento, and eight other apps.

PHP versions vulnerable to PHP2Shell

PHP2Shell (CVE-2026-109618 and CVE-2026-109619) affects every PHP release below 8.5.12, 8.4.27, 8.3.36, and 8.2.35, plus all end-of-life branches. The flaws live in PHP core, so any vulnerable PHP version serving web requests is exposed, whatever application runs on top of it.

PHP branch Support status Vulnerable versions Fixed in 8.5 Active support Below 8.5.12 8.5.12 8.4 Active support Below 8.4.27 8.4.27 8.3 Security fixes only Below 8.3.36 8.3.36 8.2 Security fixes only (until December 31, 2026) Below 8.2.35 8.2.35 8.1, 8.0, 7.4 End of life All releases No official release; minimal source backports from PHP 7.3 and older End of life Treat as affected No fix; upgrade or isolate

Version numbers don't tell the whole story. Linux distributions often backport the fix without changing the version string, so check your distro's security tracker rather than php -v alone. That's also why our scanner tests how the server responds instead of trusting the version it advertises.

PHP also hides inside vendor appliances, Windows software that bundles php.exe or php-cgi.exe , and control panels like cPanel and Plesk. Inventory and patch these separately: updating your main web servers isn't enough if embedded vulnerable copies remain.

PHP2Shell severity score unpacked

The PHP security team gives both vulnerabilities a CVSS v4.0 base score of 9.2 (Critical). NVD scores them 9.8 (Critical) on CVSS v3.1. The leaked post claimed a CVSS of 10.0, but PHP's own rating is 9.2.

The high scores reflect three factors coming together:

No authentication required: the CVSS vector sets privileges required to none (PR:N), and PHP describes an unauthenticated exploit.

the CVSS vector sets privileges required to none (PR:N), and PHP describes an unauthenticated exploit. No user interaction required: nobody on the victim's side needs to click anything or take any action.

nobody on the victim's side needs to click anything or take any action. Broad attack surface: the flaw is in the PHP runtime, so it reaches every application built on it, and Calif says the exploitation paths work under default configurations.

Put together: any unpatched, internet-facing PHP server is potentially one HTTP request away from remote code execution. That's the practical summary to bring to leadership.

Attack complexity is rated high (AC:H), which keeps PHP's score below 10.

PHP2Shell disclosure timeline