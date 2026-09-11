Hermes WebUI < 0.51.788 - Remote Code Execution CVE-2026-58123
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://www.vulncheck.com/advisories/hermes-webui-unauthenticated-rce-via-terminal-apihttps://github.com/nesquena/hermes-webui/commit/d257e5f36cfa9328600c8bde6f0de09a6ad9b6f4https://github.com/nesquena/hermes-webui/releases/tag/v0.51.788https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-58123
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Jul 9, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- nesquena
- Product
- hermes-webui
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