HSC MailInspector - Local File Inclusion CVE-2026-29962
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/sql3t0/cve-disclosures/blob/main/01_-_CVE-2026-29962_LFI%2BPath_Traversal.mdhttps://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2026-29962
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- May 18, 2026
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- hsclabs
- Product
- mailinspector
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