MaNGOSWebV4 < 4.0.8 - Cross-Site Scripting CVE-2017-6478
- Severity
- EPSS Score
- EPSS Percentile
- Vulnerability description
- Not available
- Risk description
- Not available
- Recommendation
- Not available
- References
- https://github.com/paintballrefjosh/MaNGOSWebV4/issues/15https://github.com/paintballrefjosh/MaNGOSWebV4/releases/tag/4.0.8https://www.exploit-db.com/exploits/52457https://nvd.nist.gov/vuln/detail/CVE-2017-6478
- Codename
- Not available
- Detectable with
- Network Scanner
- Scan engine
- Nuclei
- Cisa Kev
- No
- Exploitable with Sniper
- No
- CVE Published
- Mar 5, 2017
- Detection added at
- Software Type
- Not available
- Vendor
- Not available
- Product
- Not available
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